Totally Spies! Cyber Mission Launches October 31 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 772 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Balio Studio announced Totally Spies! Cyber Mission will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 31.

Read details on the game below:

Totally Spies! Cyber Mission is a brand-new story set in the world of the new Season 7 of the Totally Spies! series.

The highly anticipated Season 7 returned to screens in France on May 12, 2024. Totally Spies! is produced by Zodiak Kids & Family France (part of Banijay Kids & Family) in participation with commissioning broadcasters Gulli in France, and Warner Bros. Discovery in Latin America, EMEA and USA.

Playing as Sam, Clover and Alex, players will be plunged into the heart of Singapore, where every street and every corner holds secrets to be discovered. Whether playing solo or in local multiplayer mode for up to three players, they will have the opportunity to master the art of infiltration, solve complex puzzles and, thanks to a variety of fashionable gadgets, save the world with style!

Story

The dazzling trio from Beverly Hills—Sam, Clover, and Alex—is back and they are ready to light up the vibrant streets of Singapore with their spy skills! From the bustling streets of Singapore to Ayia University, embark on an action-packed adventure as you explore all the futuristic spots of the town. But buckle up! As the Spies settle into their new lives, a mysterious menace has emerged to spread chaos and is extending its influence, weaving its presence through the city streets.

Secret Exploration

Take time to explore the city and its various locations. From the Port to the Bubble Spy Cafe and the famous gardens by the bay, discover dozens of essential collectibles for your missions! But remember, wherever you are, you never known when you’ll get Woohped…

Totally Incognito

Master the art of infiltration by solving puzzles, collecting items, and remain discreet to avoid being spotted! The mission’s success is at stake.

Stylish Gadgets

Save Singapore in style with an array of high-tech gadgets. From the iconic Compowder to the sleek laser lipstick, each gadget interacts with the environment, outwit enemies, and overcome obstacles in your path.

Strength in Unity

Play as your favorite spy and join forces with up to two friends in local multiplayer mode! Cooperation is key for overcoming challenges and progressing through the missions, as each spy has her unique strength and special gadgets.

Just Like in the Series

Experience an adventure just as if you were in a Totally Spies! episode! Immerse yourself in an original story set in the new Season 7 and reunite with all your favorite characters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles