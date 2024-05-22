Rumor: Footage of Valve's Deadlock Has Leaked Online - News

It was reported earlier this week that Valve is developing a new 6 vs 6 hero shooter called Deadlock, according to Valve insider Tyler McVicker.

Gameplay footage appears to have leaked online via Twitter user PlayerIGN, which can be viewed below. The footage features a player traversing a map by holding onto a handrail, running around the same map, as well as showcasing what appears to be 19 playable heroes.

LEAK:

Gameplay of Valve’s upcoming 6v6 4-Lane 3rd-Person Shooter MOBA—



“Deadlock,” formerly “Neon Prime.”



19+ heroes are currently playable in the Closed BETA. pic.twitter.com/GKG8FCUZVU — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) May 22, 2024

It was reported that Deadlock has been in development since 2018 and was previously known as Neon Prime and Citadel. It is said to be a team-based, hero-based third-person shooter with MOBA and tower defense elements, as well as being described as a mix of Valorant, Overwatch, Dota 2, and Team Fortress 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

