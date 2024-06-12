Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 22nd week of 2024.

Numbers two through five remained the same as the previous week with EA Sports FC 24 in second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in third place, Minecraft is in fourth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in fifth place.

Gran Turismo 7 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Princess Peach Showtime! is down one spot to seventh place, and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Hogwarts Legacy are down one spot to ninth and 10th places, respectively.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder Gran Turismo 7 Princess Peach: Showtime! The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Hogwarts Legacy

