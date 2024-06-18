Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2024 Set for July 5 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will host a Summer Showcase on July 5 from 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET to 6:50 pm PT / 9:50 pm ET. It will take place as a panel during Anime Expo 2024, which runs from July 4 to 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The showcase will be "heavy with announcements, reveals, and first looks at anticipated anime games." There will be number of game news and reveals, including for Dragon Ball, Gundam, Sword Art Online, and more. There are also "surprises in store."

Anime Expo 2024 attendees will be able to play demos of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream, and Gundam Breaker 4 at Bandai Namco's booths.

