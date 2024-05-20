Rumor: Valve is Developing a Hero Shooter Called Deadlock - News

posted 8 hours ago

Valve is developing a new hero shooter called Deadlock, according to Valve insider Tyler McVicker.

The insider claims Deadlock has been in development since 2018 and was previously known as Neon Prime and Citadel.

"Deadlock is Valve's next major competitive multiplayer thing," said McVicker. "It's a team-based, hero-based third-person shooter with MOBA and tower defense elements, steeped within sci-fi fantasy. In all honesty it looks like Valorant, Overwatch, Dota 2, and TF2 had a baby."

The insider claims the game is currently in a closed alpha that a lot of people have access to and is surprised the game hadn't leaked sooner.

