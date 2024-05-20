Rumor: Valve is Developing a Hero Shooter Called Deadlock - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 637 Views
Valve is developing a new hero shooter called Deadlock, according to Valve insider Tyler McVicker.
The insider claims Deadlock has been in development since 2018 and was previously known as Neon Prime and Citadel.
"Deadlock is Valve's next major competitive multiplayer thing," said McVicker. "It's a team-based, hero-based third-person shooter with MOBA and tower defense elements, steeped within sci-fi fantasy. In all honesty it looks like Valorant, Overwatch, Dota 2, and TF2 had a baby."
The insider claims the game is currently in a closed alpha that a lot of people have access to and is surprised the game hadn't leaked sooner.
Just watched the video... theres tower defense mechanics in it? team vs teams.... this makes me think league of legends / Smite ect.... blended with more hero shooter elements for a mix.
Not sure how I feel about this. Hope it is good because Overwatch 2 is a disaster and Marvel Rivals hasn't had a great response so far
Also couldn't they just have done another TF? TF2 is still played by a lot of people
A game called deadlock already exists. Used to play it on a 486 back in the day... RTS based though.
I feel like the hero shooter market is saturated at this point.
Why would Valve make a hero shooter when they already own Team Fortress 2?
Assuming they still use the same team structure as before, then it'll be because that's what a group of their developers wanted to make.
I don't know, since Steam launched Valve makes one or two games per decade, and most of them are revamped versions of their older titles. I just don't see them pushing something that would cannibalize their most profitable title (or one of the most profitable ones, not sure whether Counter Strike or TF2 makes more money).
Well, you can always check: https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/global
The result? Team Fortress 2 is not even close to being their top-seller. It's between CS2 and Dota 2, but it doesn't seem like a close competition either.
Anyway, Valve does what Valve wants, and if it's a hero shooter, well, then that's what they make. Valve is a chaotic mess of people doing whatever they can group up to do. I can totally see them making a hero shooter, and with both Team Fortress 2 and Dota 2 being so old at this point, I'm sure a successor makes sense too.