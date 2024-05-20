MultiVersus Adds Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees and The Matrix's Agent Smith - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games announced Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees and The Matrix's Agent Smith will be playable fighters in the free-to-play platform fighting game, MultiVersus.

Both fighters are part of "Season 1: Puns & Villainy," alongside the DC villain The Joker.

View the launch trailer below:

MultiVersus will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 28.

