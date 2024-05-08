The Joker Joins MultiVersus, Voiced by Mark Hamill - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games announced the Joker will be a playable character in the free-to-play platform fighter, MultiVersus.

The Joker will be voiced by Mark Hamill, who voiced the character in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham games.

View the Joker reveal trailer below:

MultiVersus will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles