PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 42 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 4,076 Views
This monthly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:
- Switch: 63,110,834
- PS5: 58,011,227
- XSX|S: 28,512,541
Through the first 42 months available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 5.10 million units and is 34.60 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 29.50 million units.
The Switch has sold 63.11 million in 42 months worldwide, while the PS5 sold 58.01 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 28.51 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 42.2 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 38.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 19.1 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:
- Switch: 21,169,833
- PS5: 20,295,458
- XSX|S: 14,417,335
Through the first 42 months available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.87 million units and is 6.75 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.88 million units.
The Switch has sold 21.17 million in 42 months in the US, while the PS5 sold 20.30 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 14.42 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 37.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 36.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.8 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe:
- PS5: 19,036,592
- Switch: 16,152,193
- XSX|S: 7,646,694
Through the first 42 months available in Europe the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.88 million units and is 11.39 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 8.51 million units.
The PS5 has sold 19.04 million in 42 months in Europe, while the Switch sold 16.15 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 7.65 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.4 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 37.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 17.9 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:
- Switch: 15,035,368
- PS5: 5,578,014
- XSX|S: 585,647
Through the first 42 months available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 9.46 million units and is 14.45 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 4.99 million units.
The Switch has sold 15.04 million units in 42 months in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 5.58 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.59 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 70.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 26.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.8 percent.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
PS5 and Switch is truly a fight of titans. Switch is going into pandemic boost now but I wonder if the PS5 will have strong enough legs to carry on the fight? Two new +150M sales consoles this decade would be pretty dope, and the larger the market the better I suppose, no?
Really jumping ahead of ourselves on this one. the switch isn't even at 150M yet and the PS5 is tracking about even with the PS4 which didn't break 120M
Don't you think the Switch will reach 150M?
I think the switch will reach 150M just pointing out that it is a little early to start ringing the bell for two +150M sales consoles even before we have one +150M console this decade.
It isn’t really a battle of titans at all.
Switch is in the process of pulling away from PS5’s pace. The gap is going to massively balloon in favor of Switch.
For example, Sony estimates it’ll be at 77.3 million units shipped by the end of Month 53.
Month 53 for Switch was July 2021. Switch shipped 89 million units by June 2021.
So even with the shipment to sales gap, this metric is going to be double digit million in favor of Switch by the end of this fiscal year. PS5 simply will slip behind and never catch up again. Even that next fiscal year would have be more than 22 million to not see the gap increase even more