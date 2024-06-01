PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 42 - Sales

/ 4,076 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

This monthly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 63,110,834 PS5: 58,011,227 XSX|S: 28,512,541

Through the first 42 months available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 5.10 million units and is 34.60 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 29.50 million units.

The Switch has sold 63.11 million in 42 months worldwide, while the PS5 sold 58.01 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 28.51 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 42.2 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 38.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 19.1 percent.





PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 21,169,833 PS5: 20,295,458 XSX|S: 14,417,335

Through the first 42 months available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.87 million units and is 6.75 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.88 million units.

The Switch has sold 21.17 million in 42 months in the US, while the PS5 sold 20.30 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 14.42 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 37.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 36.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.8 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe:

PS5: 19,036,592 Switch: 16,152,193 XSX|S: 7,646,694

Through the first 42 months available in Europe the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.88 million units and is 11.39 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 8.51 million units.

The PS5 has sold 19.04 million in 42 months in Europe, while the Switch sold 16.15 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 7.65 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.4 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 37.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 17.9 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 15,035,368 PS5: 5,578,014 XSX|S: 585,647

Through the first 42 months available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 9.46 million units and is 14.45 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 4.99 million units.

The Switch has sold 15.04 million units in 42 months in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 5.58 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.59 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 70.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 26.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.8 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles