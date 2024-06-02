Astro Bot Will Not Have In-Game Purchases or Multiplayer - News

/ 1,236 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

blisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team ASOBI at the recent PlayStation State of Play announced Astro Bot for the PlayStation 5.

The official PlayStation page for the game revealed it will not have in-game purchases or multiplayer.

"Astro Bot is a single-player experience," reads the PlayStation Page. The page on in-game purchases adds, "No, each planet already has plenty of coins to find and spend in the Gatcha Lab!"

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Join ASTRO in a brand-new, supersized space adventure!

Board ASTRO's trusty Dual Speeder and get ready for an amazing adventure through spectacular worlds that are full of fun, secrets and surprises. The PS5® mothership has been wrecked by ASTRO’s alien rival, leaving his crew scattered across multiple galaxies. Can you help ASTRO rescue his stranded bot buddies and rebuild the mothership? Enjoy powered-up platforming action over 50 exciting planets. Make the most of ASTRO’s new abilities, from froggy boxing gloves to a giant ASTRO-shaped sponge! Why you should play ASTRO BOT Become a galactic explorer Blast through the galaxy on ASTRO's Dual Speeder in the search for his Bot friends. Explore sky gardens, spooky graveyards, undersea cities, scorching volcanoes and much more! Powered-up platforming Take on crazy enemies and gigantic bosses with awesome new abilities. Feel their power through the DualSense wireless controller! A PlayStation celebration Rescue over 150 iconic VIP Bots inspired by legendary characters from 30 years of PlayStation history.

Astro Bot will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles