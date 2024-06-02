Star Wars Outlaws Trailer Showcases DLSS 3.5 With Ray Reconstruction - News

Publisher Ubisoft, developer Massive Entertainment, and Nvidia have released a new trailer for Star Wars Outlaws that showcases DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Discover a Galaxy of Opportunity

Explore distinct planets with bustling cities and cantinas before racing across sprawling outdoor landscapes on your speeder. Each planet brings new adventures, unique challenges, and enticing rewards if you’re willing to take the risk.

Experience an Original Scoundrel Story

Live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw. With Nix by your side, turn any situation to your advantage: fight with your blaster, overcome with stealth and gadgets, or find the right moments to distract foes and gain the upper hand.

Embark on High-Stakes Missions

Take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy’s crime syndicates. Steal valuable goods, infiltrate secret locations, and outwit enemies as one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Every choice you make influences your ever-changing reputation.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store on August 30 for $69.99.

