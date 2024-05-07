Nintendo President Describes Next-Gen Console as a 'Switch Next Model' - News

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call with investors was asked if the next-generation console from Nintendo was something brand new and he suggested the next console won't differ that much from the Switch.

"Switch next model is the appropriate way to describe it," said Furukawa, according to MST Financial senior research analyst David Gibson.

In the results call when asked if the next gen console was brand new or ... Furukawa answered "Switch next model is the appropriate way to describe it" :) #NintendoSwitch #NintendoSwitch2 https://t.co/ytF4oh0fN0 — David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 7, 2024

Furukawa did also reveal the Nintendo Switch successor will be announced in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

The company will also hold a Nintendo Direct in June that will focus on Switch games coming out in the second half of 2024. However, there will be no mention of the successor to the Switch during the showcase.

