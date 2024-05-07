Nintendo President Describes Next-Gen Console as a 'Switch Next Model' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 909 Views
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call with investors was asked if the next-generation console from Nintendo was something brand new and he suggested the next console won't differ that much from the Switch.
"Switch next model is the appropriate way to describe it," said Furukawa, according to MST Financial senior research analyst David Gibson.
In the results call when asked if the next gen console was brand new or ... Furukawa answered "Switch next model is the appropriate way to describe it" :) #NintendoSwitch #NintendoSwitch2 https://t.co/ytF4oh0fN0— David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 7, 2024
Furukawa did also reveal the Nintendo Switch successor will be announced in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.
The company will also hold a Nintendo Direct in June that will focus on Switch games coming out in the second half of 2024. However, there will be no mention of the successor to the Switch during the showcase.
Just as expected tbh. I get Nintendo tends to be unpredictable at times and definitely tries to reinvent the wheel more than they should, but even for Nintendo it would've been too illogical for Nintendo to deviate very far away from the Switch formula when it was easily the most successful platform of all time.
And tbh this is really what most consumers wanted out of a Switch successor anyways, people love the hybrid nature of the Switch, just an improved incremental upgrade of the Switch is really all we need.
Hopefully this means Switch 2 and not a Game Boy/Game Boy Color situation.
While Game Boy Color would probably be the most significant mid-gen refresh upgrade of all-time, that's what it seems the majority classify it as.
I want this next system to be the long haul, not 3-4 years until it's replaced. 5 would be a good minimum, but probably more like 6-7 years.
At least they're keeping the hybrid form factor, because it would be a massive risk to drop that.
everyone considers the gamecboy color it's own console because it has its own massive library of games that can't be played on gameboy. it's only because nintdno bun dles their sales nuimbers together that there are people saying it's a gameboy revision.
Not everyone. Whenever I pose the questions in forums, over half of the responses are that people consider it a mid-gen upgrade because of how similar it is to the Game Boy and how some Game Boy Color-branded games (not the clear carts mind you) are compatible on Game Boy. And the lumped sales figures get mentioned as well.