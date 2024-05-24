Ubisoft to Attend Gamescom 2024 - News

/ 927 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it will be attending Gamescom 2024, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany. It isn't known if Ubisoft will be hosting a showcase during the event or will have a physical booth.

The gaming publisher before Gamescom will be hosting its annual Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 10. The live showcase will feature updates on upcoming games from Ubisoft.

Nintendo confirmed in April they would not be attending Gamescom this year.

Get ready for @gamescom 2024 🎮



See you in Cologne from August 21 to 25! pic.twitter.com/zMZzM0e8ly — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 23, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles