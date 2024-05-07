Nintendo to Announce Switch 2 Before April 2025, Nintendo Direct Set for June - News

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed the company will be officially announcing the Nintendo Switch successor in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

"We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," said Furukawa. "It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.

Furukawa added a Nintendo Direct will take place in June and focus on Switch games coming out in the second half of 2024. However, there will be no mention of the successor to the Switch during the showcase.

"We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation," he said.

