Nintendo to Announce Switch 2 Before April 2025, Nintendo Direct Set for June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed the company will be officially announcing the Nintendo Switch successor in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.
"We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," said Furukawa. "It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.
Furukawa added a Nintendo Direct will take place in June and focus on Switch games coming out in the second half of 2024. However, there will be no mention of the successor to the Switch during the showcase.
"We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation," he said.
My guess is an early 2025 announcement with a release late spring or early summer. I do not think they want the announcement before Christmas shopping this year.
Didn't they reveal Switch in October?
I think a spring release means they'll announce late this year. Better to get an awareness of a new platform out before Christmas otherwise people will spend their dollars elsewhere, including competitors. Maximising Switch sales for the holiday is not really the biggest priority.
If they do have an actually big title for the holiday (which isn't guaranteed) my bet would be on Prime 4. It has been in development for 5 years since the restart and other titles make too much sense to hold off on till the Switch 2.