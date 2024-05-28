Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge Launches June 8 for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Humble Reeds announced the cozy farming simulation game, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 8 for $19.99.

View the release date teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kamaeru is a cozy farming sim about collecting and raising frogs, farming, and preserving nature. You play as a kind soul helping an old friend restore the wetlands of your childhood by transforming them into a safe haven for friendly little frogs. With the help of the game’s cast of welcoming NPCs, you will photograph and breed frogs to increase your reputation, decorate your refuge, and plant native crops to help your amphibian abode thrive!

Collect frogs

Feed, breed, collect, and raise all of the game’s 500+ frogs! It’s up to you to figure out the secret to attracting new and adorable frogs. You can complete your collection by unlocking all the rare colors through a special breeding mini-game. When new ones join your refuge, use the in-game camera to take photos of them and collect them for your frogedex!

Restore the wetlands

In order to succeed in your quest for frog preservation, you will need to restore the nearby wetlands to their former glory. This will allow you to continually support and cultivate the area through a process known as paludiculture!

Dig ponds to let water roam the land again and plant native wetlands species to harvest precious crops. From there, you can transform your pickings into manufactured goods that can be sold to improve your froggy habitat further!

Customize your frog refuge

New furniture will bring new frogs with it! As you personalize your habitat, new breeds of frogs will be attracted to specific kinds of furniture. Plus, it’ll attract attention to the area–and with it, new visitors! You can even repaint furniture to better fit your own unique style sensibilities.

