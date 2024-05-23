Stellar Blade Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 41K, PS5 Sells 18K - Sales

Stellar Blade (PS5) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 10,935 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 19, 2024.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place with sales of 10,536 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,096 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,007 units and Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 4,646 units.

Endless Ocean Luminous (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,486 units, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,223 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,927 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,678 units, and Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,448 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 40,706 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 17,565 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,568 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 53 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 10,935 (91,099) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,536 (3,570,190) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,096 (5,842,332) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,007 (7,771,954) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,646 (3,526,590) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 4,486 (39,782) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,223 (1,855,966) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,927 (4,301,105) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,678 (5,509,947) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 3,448 (168,996)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 30,579 (7,261,850) PlayStation 5 – 13,827 (4,840,901) Switch Lite – 6,587 (5,848,036) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,738 (774,493) Switch – 3,540 (19,793,815) Xbox Series X – 1,803 (276,390) Xbox Series S – 765 (312,599) PlayStation 4 – 53 (7,925,914)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

