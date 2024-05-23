Neil Druckmann: Naughty Dog's Next Game 'Could Redefine Mainstream Perceptions of Gaming' - News

Naughty Dog Studio Head and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann in a new interview posted on Sony's official website has teased the next game from the studio "could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming."

"I've been lucky to work on several dream projects and am currently excited about a new one, which is perhaps the most thrilling yet," said Druckmann.

"There's a growing appreciation for gaming that transcends all age groups, unlike when I was growing up. This shift is highlighted by our venture into television with The Last of Us, which I hoped would bridge the gap between gamers and non-gamers.

"The show's success has spotlighted gaming, illustrating the rich, immersive experiences it offers. This visibility excites me not only for our current project but for the broader potential of gaming to captivate a global audience. I'm eager to see how this new game resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming."

Sony as part of its corporate strategy meeting this week released a "Creative Entertainment Vision" video that showcases the long-term vision for the company and where it wants to be in 10 years.

The last new release from Naughty Dog was 2020's The Last of Us Part II and up to now have yet to announce their next game. The studio was developing The Last of Us Online, however, that was cancelled in December of last year. The developer did also release The Last of Us Part I remake in 2022 and The Last of Us Part II Remastered in 2024.

