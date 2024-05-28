Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Confirmed to Launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass - News

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft and Activision have announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, as well as released the 'The Truth Lies' live action reveal trailer.

The "first in-depth look at all-new gameplay and product announcements" for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be announced during a special Direct on June 9, immediately following the Xbox Game Showcase.

View the live action reveal trailer below:

The exact platforms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on have to be announced, however, it is expected to launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

