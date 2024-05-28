Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Confirmed to Launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 951 Views
Microsoft and Activision have announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, as well as released the 'The Truth Lies' live action reveal trailer.
The "first in-depth look at all-new gameplay and product announcements" for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be announced during a special Direct on June 9, immediately following the Xbox Game Showcase.
View the live action reveal trailer below:
The exact platforms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on have to be announced, however, it is expected to launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Nice, now include all blizzard games and back catalogue. While you're at it port the rest of Blizzard games to Steam as well
Also some fries and a milkshake, please.
Saddam is the main villain of the game, I wonder if even half of the players of the game will even know who that is.
Hoping for some more info from MS about where they’re going with ABK in their upcoming showcase.
As it stands, Black Ops6 is only the second game from ABK confirmed for Gamepass after Diablo 4, which is odd. You have thought more of the ABK back catalogue would be going on there.
More wishful thinking is some other games like Singularity and Transformers to become backwards compatible.
I'll play it on Game Pass. I wasn't going to buy the game anyways since I hardly ever buy CoD.
You are exactly the person MS hopes to get. Meaning there are still a lot of people who have moved off COD and MS would love to bring you back to the Borg, I mean to the game.
I feel like there will be a lot of people concerned about the profits of the XBox division. The user base of the XBox console is small when compared to the Playstation, so arriving day one on the Xbox will not make a difference. The big difference would be in PC users, but Microsoft must analyze the data to see future strategies.
Just play! Nothing changes for Playstation users, for XBox and PC users there is the game pass, so it is almost mandatory to try the game and perhaps buy it. I hope there's a good game.
Well, there I was a few years back thinking MS wouldn't be stupid enough to forgo the profits of CoD just to prop up their paid for service when they were buying ABK. Seems I was wrong.
I don't see what the problem is. Plenty of avenues for CoD to still have huge sales while also giving a boost to Game Pass. I'm willing to bet it will still be the best selling game this year and a top seller next year.
None at all, great for gamers if MS want to forgo the money as mentioned. I assumed MS wouldn't do it, they did. XBGP is a great deal already, not sure it needs CoD.
How is MS forgoing money. COD is one of those games that are not going to play just one month and drop. Yeah their may be a few that do but then again those people probably would not purchase the game anyway so you at least get their month of GP. The thing is, MS is hoping that with COD and the rest of the games they have coming this year, it will entice a lot more people to sub to GP and stay subbed. MS would love for a slew of PC subs to get going as I believe its has not really grown that much.
I agree. People are worried about a company worth US$3 trillion, but they know how to make money and if they want, they can take part of the profits and invest in the sector they want.
People don't understand that behind the XBox division there is a huge team of competent analysts, otherwise the company wouldn't have been breaking profit records for several fiscal periods.
Of course. Not saying they can't do this, or can't afford to, many streaming services, including GP, took years to make profits, if they even do. Xbox have the luxury of having a giant monopoly to fall back on which has helped them do what they are doing.
But as I said, I assumed they wouldn't because of the money CoD makes, and I was wrong. Kinda obvious it's about control for them anyway.
Xbox is by far the smallest CoD install base. With PC still having the biggest CoD player base and PS being the second, Xbox seems to be betting on the combination of guaranteed sales and the potential big increase in subscriptions. CoD will still be purchasable on Xbox as well for those that were prefer to outright buy the game.
Indeed, and if they want to give those subbed already the game while trying to entice others then great and good for gamers to get the deal. I just thought they wouldn't due to potential lost revenue overall. Sucks if you are a PC GP sub though, right? Assuming this means it won't be on there.