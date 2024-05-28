PlayStation Days of Play Sale Discounts PS5 Consoles, PS VR2 Headsets, PS Plus, and Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 767 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation Days of Play 2024 will run from Wednesday, May 29 to Wednesday, June 12.
PlayStation 5 consoles, PlayStation VR2 headsets, PlayStation Plus, and hundreds of games will be discounted during the sale on the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Gear store, and local retailers.
Some notable games discounted includes 29% off Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, 25% off Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, 25% off WWE 2K24 and 30% off Tekken 8.
PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles will be discounted by $50, while PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will be discounted by $100.
Sony Interactive Entertainment also revealed there will be 24 hour flash sales on the PlayStation Store during the Days of Play 2024.
Here is the list of games that will be discounted:
- A Plague Tale Bundle
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- AC Mirage + Valhalla Bundle
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Extended Edition
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- AER: Memories of Old
- After the Fall Deluxe Edition
- After Us
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Alan Wake 2
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition
- Alone in the Dark
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Another Fisherman’s Tale
- Arizona Sunshine
- Arizona Sunshine® 2
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Deluxe Edition
- Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- astragon Bestseller Simulation Bundle
- Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle
- Autobahn Police Simulator 3
- Avatar – Frontiers of Pandora
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition
- Bad North
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Classic Edition
- Bassmaster® Fishing
- Bassmaster® Fishing 2022
- Battlefield 2042
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- BioShock: The Collection
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion
- Bus Simulator 21
- Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Silver Fishing Bundle
- Call of the Wild: theAngler
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- CATAN® – Deluxe Edition (Helpers Inc)
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator
- Children of Silentown
- Chivalry 2 King’s Edition
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- CityDriver
- Code Shifter
- Commandos 2 & Commandos 3 – Bundle Digital
- Conan Chop Chop
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition
- Construction Simulator
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Cricket 24
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Crusader Kings III
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition
- CRYMACHINA
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Curious Expedition
- Curious Expedition 2
- Curious Expedition 2 Bundle
- Cursed to Golf
- CUSTOM MECH WARS
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition
- Darkest Dungeon®
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- DE – Standard Edition Takeover
- Dead by Daylight – Gold Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Dead Island 2 Main Game
- Dead Island: Definitive Collection
- Dead Space
- DEATHLOOP (GAME)
- Deceive Inc
- Deluxe Edition v2
- Deponia
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Single Player
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Diablo® IV Deluxe Bundle
- Diablo® IV Standard Bundle
- Diablo® IV Ultimate Bundle
- Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- Dishonored 2
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)
- DOOM Slayers Collection
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
- Double Dragon IV
- Dragon Star Varnir
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – Rally Edition
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
- Elite Dangerous
- Emergency Call – The Attack Squad
- Euro Fishing + The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- Evil Dead: The Game – GOTY Edition
- Evil West
- Expeditions – Supreme Edition
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76: Atlantic City Deluxe Edition
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX
- First Responder Police Firefighting Bundle
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery
- Flipping Death
- Focus On You
- FOCUS on YOU Complete Edition
- Garden Life – Garden Party Edition
- Generation Zero®
- Ghost Giant
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Full Containment Edition
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
- Ghostrunner: Complete Edition
- Ghostwire / DEATHLOOP bundle
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- Gleamlight
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition
- God of War Ragnarök
- God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition
- Godlike Burger
- Golf With Your Friends – Ultimate Edition
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Gotham Knights
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition ()
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Gravel
- Gravel – Special Edition
- GTA Online + Single Player Unlock
- GTA Trilogy Digital Bundle
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition
- Gun Club VR
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Have a Nice Death
- Hell Let Loose
- Hellfront: Honeymoon
- Hellsweeper VR
- Hi-Fi RUSH Game
- High On Life Bundle
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- Hob
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition
- Hotel: A Resort Simulator
- Human: Fall Flat
- HUMANITY
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- I Hate Running Backwards
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Immortals of Aveum
- Injustice 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Inkulinati
- It Takes Two ™ & ™
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection – River City Ransom
- L.A. Noire
- L.O.L Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL™
- Labyrinth Life
- LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle
- LEGO 2K Drive
- LEGO Bricktales
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition
- LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition
- LEGO® 2K Drive Standard Cross-Gen Edition
- Lies of P
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name bundle pack
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Deluxe Edition
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
- Little Nightmares II
- Livelock
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lumines Remastered
- MADDEN NFL 24 – DELUXE EDITION
- Mafia Trilogy Bundle
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Mega Dimension Neptune VIIR
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Metal: Hellsinger – Complete Edition
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Redux
- Metro Saga Bundle
- Mixture
- MLB® The Show™ 24
- MONARK
- Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook
- Moons of Madness
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- MotoGP™24
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Deluxe
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
- NBA 2K24
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Neptunia Virtual Stars
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- New – TPH & TPC Double Pack
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Standard Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (BASE GAME)
- No Man’s Sky
- No Man’s Sky
- Olija
- OlliOlli World
- Omega Quintet
- ON THE ROAD – The Truck Simulator
- Onee Chanbara Origin
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Paper Cut Mansion
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol World
- Paw Patrol: Grand Prix
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Payday 3 Main Game
- PD3 Gold Edition
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe
- PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition
- PGA 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- Pistol Whip
- PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Planet of Lana
- Portkey Games Hogwarts Legacy
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- Prey
- Process of Elimination
- Puzzling Places
- Puzzling Places PSVR2
- Quake 1 & 2 Bundle
- RAGE 2
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX (NA/EU)
- RAINBOW HIGH™: RUNWAY RUSH
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Remnant 2 – Standard Edition
- Remnant 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition
- Reveil
- Rez Infinite
- Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
- RIDE 5
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Ronin Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ronin Full Game
- Rough Justice: ’84
- S&B – Ultimate Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl
- SAMURAI MAIDEN
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Game+Theme
- Shantae
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sifu Deluxe Edition
- Skull & Bones
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Sniper Elite VR
- Source of Madness
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe
- Space Engineers
- Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition –
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
- Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- SteamWorld Build
- SteamWorld Build & Dig
- SteamWorld Build Deluxe
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- Steelrising
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stories Untold
- Strafe
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Swordship
- Synapse
- Tennis On-Court
- Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition
- Terraria
- TESO: NEW Base Edition
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The 7th Guest VR
- The Caligula Effect 2
- The Caligula Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- THE CASINO COLLECTION
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack Trilogy
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
- The Last Campfire
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- The Longest Road on Earth
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition
- The Park
- The Quarry
- The Quiet Man
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- THE Table Game
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- The Wonderful One: After School Hero
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Seasoned Hunter Bundle
- Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
- Togges
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- TopSpin 2K25 – Cross-Gen Edition
- TopSpin 2K25 – Full Game
- TopSpin 2K25 – Grand Slam Edition
- Torchlight II
- Torchlight III
- Toss
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Townsmen VR
- Train Sim World® 4: Special Edition
- TramSim: Console Edition Deluxe
- Transformers Beyond Reality
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Trepang2
- Trilogy Bundle 3.0
- Trine 5
- TRIPP
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
- Truck & Logistics Simulator
- UFC® 5
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition
- Unplugged
- UNRAILED!
- Vertigo 2
- Viewfinder
- Warchest Bundle
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition
- Wavetale
- WBSC eBASEBALL™パワフルプロ野球
- We Were Here Friendship
- White Shadows
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
- WWE 2K24
- WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition
- WWZ Aftermath
- WWZ Deluxe edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!
- Zombie Vikings
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
