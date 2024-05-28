PlayStation Days of Play Sale Discounts PS5 Consoles, PS VR2 Headsets, PS Plus, and Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation Days of Play 2024 will run from Wednesday, May 29 to Wednesday, June 12.

PlayStation 5 consoles, PlayStation VR2 headsets, PlayStation Plus, and hundreds of games will be discounted during the sale on the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Gear store, and local retailers.

Some notable games discounted includes 29% off Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, 25% off Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, 25% off WWE 2K24 and 30% off Tekken 8.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles will be discounted by $50, while PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will be discounted by $100.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also revealed there will be 24 hour flash sales on the PlayStation Store during the Days of Play 2024.

Here is the list of games that will be discounted:

A Plague Tale Bundle

A Plague Tale: Requiem

AC Mirage + Valhalla Bundle

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Extended Edition

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

AER: Memories of Old

After the Fall Deluxe Edition

After Us

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition

Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition

Amnesia: The Bunker

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine® 2

ARK: Survival Ascended

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Deluxe Edition

Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition

Assetto Corsa Competizione

astragon Bestseller Simulation Bundle

Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle

Autobahn Police Simulator 3

Avatar – Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition

Bad North

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II

Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Classic Edition

Bassmaster® Fishing

Bassmaster® Fishing 2022

Battlefield 2042

Ben 10: Power Trip

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

BioShock: The Collection

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition

Bluey: The Videogame

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion

Bus Simulator 21

Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Silver Fishing Bundle

Call of the Wild: theAngler

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

CATAN® – Deluxe Edition (Helpers Inc)

Chaos on Deponia

Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator

Children of Silentown

Chivalry 2 King’s Edition

Chivalry 2 Special Edition

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2

CityDriver

Code Shifter

Commandos 2 & Commandos 3 – Bundle Digital

Conan Chop Chop

Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021

Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition

Construction Simulator

Control: Ultimate Edition

Creed: Rise to Glory

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Cricket 24

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition

CRYMACHINA

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Crysis Remastered

Curious Expedition

Curious Expedition 2

Curious Expedition 2 Bundle

Cursed to Golf

CUSTOM MECH WARS

Cyberpunk 2077

Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition

Darkest Dungeon®

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

DE – Standard Edition Takeover

Dead by Daylight – Gold Edition

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle

Dead Island 2 Main Game

Dead Island: Definitive Collection

Dead Space

DEATHLOOP (GAME)

Deceive Inc

Deluxe Edition v2

Deponia

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Single Player

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Diablo® IV Deluxe Bundle

Diablo® IV Standard Bundle

Diablo® IV Ultimate Bundle

Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection

Dishonored 2

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)

DOOM Slayers Collection

Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle

Double Dragon IV

Dragon Star Varnir

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – Rally Edition

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter

Earth Defense Force 5

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition

Elite Dangerous

Emergency Call – The Attack Squad

Euro Fishing + The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

Evil Dead: The Game – GOTY Edition

Evil West

Expeditions – Supreme Edition

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76: Atlantic City Deluxe Edition

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition

Final Fantasy VII Remake

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX

First Responder Police Firefighting Bundle

Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery

Flipping Death

Focus On You

FOCUS on YOU Complete Edition

Garden Life – Garden Party Edition

Generation Zero®

Ghost Giant

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Full Containment Edition

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition

Ghostrunner: Complete Edition

Ghostwire / DEATHLOOP bundle

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

Gigantosaurus: The Game

Gleamlight

Gloomhaven Gold Edition

Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition

Godlike Burger

Golf With Your Friends – Ultimate Edition

GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle

Gotham Knights

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition ()

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Gravel

Gravel – Special Edition

GTA Online + Single Player Unlock

GTA Trilogy Digital Bundle

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition

Gun Club VR

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Have a Nice Death

Hell Let Loose

Hellfront: Honeymoon

Hellsweeper VR

Hi-Fi RUSH Game

High On Life Bundle

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection

Hob

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition

Hotel: A Resort Simulator

Human: Fall Flat

HUMANITY

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition

I Hate Running Backwards

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Immortals of Aveum

Injustice 2

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Inkulinati

It Takes Two ™ & ™

Jagged Alliance 3

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition

Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection – River City Ransom

L.A. Noire

L.O.L Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL™

Labyrinth Life

LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle

LEGO 2K Drive

LEGO Bricktales

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition

LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition

LEGO® 2K Drive Standard Cross-Gen Edition

Lies of P

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name bundle pack

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Deluxe Edition

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle

Little Nightmares II

Livelock

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Lumines Remastered

MADDEN NFL 24 – DELUXE EDITION

Mafia Trilogy Bundle

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Mega Dimension Neptune VIIR

Megadimension Neptunia VII

METAL GEAR SOLID 3

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Metal Wolf Chaos XD

Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger – Complete Edition

Metro Exodus

Metro Redux

Metro Saga Bundle

Mixture

MLB® The Show™ 24

MONARK

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook

Moons of Madness

Mortal Kombat 1

Mother Russia Bleeds

MotoGP™24

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Digital Deluxe

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition

NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

Need for Speed Unbound

Neptunia Virtual Stars

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

New – TPH & TPC Double Pack

New Tales from the Borderlands

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Deluxe Edition

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Standard Edition

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Ultimate Edition

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (BASE GAME)

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky

Olija

OlliOlli World

Omega Quintet

ON THE ROAD – The Truck Simulator

Onee Chanbara Origin

Outlast: Bundle of Terror

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Paper Cut Mansion

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

PAW Patrol World

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

Paw Patrol: On a Roll!

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Payday 3 Main Game

PD3 Gold Edition

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition

Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe

PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition

PGA 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition

PGA TOUR 2K23

Pistol Whip

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet of Lana

Portkey Games Hogwarts Legacy

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Prey

Process of Elimination

Puzzling Places

Puzzling Places PSVR2

Quake 1 & 2 Bundle

RAGE 2

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX (NA/EU)

RAINBOW HIGH™: RUNWAY RUSH

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

Remnant 2 – Standard Edition

Remnant 2 – Ultimate Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition

Reveil

Rez Infinite

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

RIDE 5

RIDE 5 – Special Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms

RoboCop: Rogue City

Ronin Digital Deluxe Edition

Ronin Full Game

Rough Justice: ’84

S&B – Ultimate Edition

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl

SAMURAI MAIDEN

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Tactics: Game+Theme

Shantae

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sifu Deluxe Edition

Skull & Bones

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Sniper Elite VR

Source of Madness

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe

Space Engineers

Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition –

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build & Dig

SteamWorld Build Deluxe

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist

Steelrising

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stories Untold

Strafe

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Super Neptunia RPG

Swordship

Synapse

Tennis On-Court

Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition

Terraria

TESO: NEW Base Edition

Tetris Effect: Connected

The 7th Guest VR

The Caligula Effect 2

The Caligula Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

THE CASINO COLLECTION

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Evil Within

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition

The Jackbox Party Bundle

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

The Jackbox Party Pack Trilogy

The Jackbox Party Quadpack

The Jackbox Party Quintpack

The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0

The Last Campfire

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Deluxe Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

The Longest Road on Earth

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The Lucid Dreamer Bundle

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition

The Park

The Quarry

The Quiet Man

The Suicide of Rachel Foster

THE Table Game

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

The Wonderful One: After School Hero

theHunter: Call of the Wild

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Seasoned Hunter Bundle

Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

Togges

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

TopSpin 2K25 – Cross-Gen Edition

TopSpin 2K25 – Full Game

TopSpin 2K25 – Grand Slam Edition

Torchlight II

Torchlight III

Toss

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Townsmen VR

Train Sim World® 4: Special Edition

TramSim: Console Edition Deluxe

Transformers Beyond Reality

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Trepang2

Trilogy Bundle 3.0

Trine 5

TRIPP

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition

Truck & Logistics Simulator

UFC® 5

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition

Unplugged

UNRAILED!

Vertigo 2

Viewfinder

Warchest Bundle

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition

Wavetale

WBSC eBASEBALL™パワフルプロ野球

We Were Here Friendship

White Shadows

Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™

WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version

WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition

WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition

WWZ Aftermath

WWZ Deluxe edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition

YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!

Zombie Vikings

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

