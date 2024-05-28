The Legend of Zelda: Great Deku Tree Lego Set Launches on September 1 - News

Nintendo and Lego have announced The Legend of Zelda: Great Deku Tree Lego set.

The Lego set will launch on September 1 for €299.99 / £259.99/ $299.99 and come in two designs with one based on the Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and the other based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

"I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of Lego bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages," said The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma.

"The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using Lego bricks. This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series. I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands."

Lego designer Wes Talbott added, "Our fans have been asking for a Legoset based on The Legend of Zelda series for a while so we were delighted to work with Nintendo to create the Great Deku Tree in brick form.

"As a fan of the franchise, it was great to work on this set and fill it with details and references from the games. I’m also glad we managed to offer the choice to build one of two versions to appeal to many Zelda fans. I can’t wait to see the fans reaction to this set."

The #LEGOTheLegendofZelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set is available Sept. 1, 2024. pic.twitter.com/bhEka3VfHb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 28, 2024

