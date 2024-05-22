PlayStation Developing New Platform for Free-to-Play Mobile Titles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 21 hours ago / 1,559 Views
Sony is developing a new platform that will be focused on free-to-play mobile games, according to a new job listing for a Mobile Platform Architect at PlayStation Global spotted by TweakTown.
The new job will be part of PlayStation Studios Mobile, which is looking for an "experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games.
"An individual in this role will spearhead the design and implementation of this platform; work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to PlayStation services; and ensure that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards."
The responsibilities for the new role will be to "design the system architecture and backend services for the mobile games platform," "establish pipelines and processes to facilitate the delivery of high-quality software," and more.
Read details on the job listing below:
Mobile Platform Architect
- Design the system architecture and backend services for the mobile games platform
- Measure and improve platform security, availability, throughput and cost efficiency
- Provide technical leadership and guidance to the platform engineering team
- Establish pipelines and processes to facilitate the delivery of high-quality software
- Collaborate across teams to integrate the platform with internal services
- Influence and contribute to the platform engineering roadmap
- Clearly communicate end-to-end system behavior to platform users and stakeholders
- Actively track technical innovations, changes, and trends affecting mobile game development
- 8+ years of professional experience in the mobile games industry
- Experience as a technical leader in an enterprise setting
- Skilled communicator with both technical and non-technical audiences
- Expertise in software architecture, service design and distributed systems
- Expertise operating backend services at scale
- Experience designing APIs or related SDKs
- Experience with infrastructure-as-code, containers and Kubernetes/EKS
- Working knowledge of Unity or Unreal Engine
- Working knowledge of emerging technologies affecting mobile game development
- B.S. in Computer Science, or equivalent
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I honestly didn't even know mobile games were still cool. Back in the Angry Birds, Temple Run, Flappy Bird era, that's almost all you heard from regular people. Mobile, mobile, mobile! Now, you never hear about them. I figured it was because it was just passe. But maybe not?
The way Sony and MS are going it appears Nintendo will be the last and only way to find traditional gaming.
Meh, why have a dedicated device for it when smartphones are everywhere already?
Don't see it being a good ideia, unless Sony manages to make something that simulates the likes of Pokémon success (which is virtually impossible), people either won't care or will want it on their phones.
It is a platform... Not a device..
And if you read the bullet point; it makes even more sense, it will be a platform (with backend services, dev. kits, etc...), not a new device.