PlayStation Developing New Platform for Free-to-Play Mobile Titles

posted 21 hours ago

Sony is developing a new platform that will be focused on free-to-play mobile games, according to a new job listing for a Mobile Platform Architect at PlayStation Global spotted by TweakTown.

The new job will be part of PlayStation Studios Mobile, which is looking for an "experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games.

"An individual in this role will spearhead the design and implementation of this platform; work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to PlayStation services; and ensure that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards."

The responsibilities for the new role will be to "design the system architecture and backend services for the mobile games platform," "establish pipelines and processes to facilitate the delivery of high-quality software," and more.

Read details on the job listing below:

Mobile Platform Architect

at PlayStation Global, United States, Remote

Why PlayStation?

Responsibilities

Design the system architecture and backend services for the mobile games platform

Measure and improve platform security, availability, throughput and cost efficiency

Provide technical leadership and guidance to the platform engineering team

Establish pipelines and processes to facilitate the delivery of high-quality software

Collaborate across teams to integrate the platform with internal services

Influence and contribute to the platform engineering roadmap

Clearly communicate end-to-end system behavior to platform users and stakeholders

Actively track technical innovations, changes, and trends affecting mobile game development

Desired Skills and Experience

8+ years of professional experience in the mobile games industry

Experience as a technical leader in an enterprise setting

Skilled communicator with both technical and non-technical audiences

Expertise in software architecture, service design and distributed systems

Expertise operating backend services at scale

Experience designing APIs or related SDKs

Experience with infrastructure-as-code, containers and Kubernetes/EKS

Working knowledge of Unity or Unreal Engine

Working knowledge of emerging technologies affecting mobile game development

B.S. in Computer Science, or equivalent

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

