PlayStation Says Helldivers 2 on PC Will No Longer Require a PSN Account - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,425 Views
Following backlash from players, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PC version of Helldivers 2 will no longer require linking to a PlayStation Network account for new or current players.
"Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update," reads a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. "The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.
"We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans."
Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2024
We’re still…
Sony last week announced PC players of Helldivers 2 will be required to link to a PlayStation Network (PSN) account in the coming days and weeks. However, there was
backlash from PC players with around 200,000 negative reviews on Steam in the last few days. One of the issues with the PSN requirement is there are a number of countries that have had Helldivers 2 available to purchase on Steam that do not have PSN available.
Valve has also been issuing refunds to players with hundreds of hours of hours players, despite the fact refunds on Steam generally require someone to have played less than two hours of a game.
Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Good to see them reverse course. People, you have the power!
Wonder if they will still move forward with the PSN account requirement for Ghost of Tsushima? At the very least, have steam flag it and only sell to specific countries PSN is available to... so they dont end up with another shit show of selling the game beyond the scope of PSN support.
I was hoping they would just pull the game off of Steam to show that forming a mob and harassing developers is not something that will be tolerated. Unfortunately they just caved in and gave them what they wanted. I wonder what this means going forward for PS on Steam, it will have implications for sure
You have to realize PSN account can't be made in over 100 countries while Steam account is pretty much available in every country.
Yeah I see where people are coming from but that is Sony's fault, not Arrowheads. It doesn't justify Review bombing their game and harassing the team
Of course, but you wanted Sony to pull off the game and punish everyone (million of people) for what harrassers are doing
In principle, you should only back down if you've done something wrong. Like Xbox one bricking itself just because it didn't log in every 24 hours. A PSN account sync is not a wrongdoing so backing down is not right. That means that pulling the game off steam was the only option.
If Sony had pulled the game off steam and said it was their decision to do so, all the hatred towards arrowhead would have then been diverted to Sony, but Sony could deal with it
Helldivers 2 has been so successful that it doesn't even need PC to thrive. It was an opportunity to show people that they are strong and don't need PC for Helldivers, but no they just caved and I've lost respect for them. It's like Steam users are more important than Arrowhead being abused, or PS5 players
More than half of all HD2 players are on Steam. That would be a horrible decission even money wise.
The game would only be 10x more successful rather than the 20x it currently is with steam. Doesn't sound like a terrible situation to be in to me
Dude, ARROWHEAD THEMSELVES TOLD PEOPLE TO LEAVE NEGATIVE REVIEWS
https://www.videogamer.com/news/helldivers-2-devs-tell-the-community-to-review-bomb-the-game/
If a significant number of people who bought a product are unhappy with it, they absolutely have the right to voice their frustrations. Refunds and negative reviews of games are perfectly justified as they are the most effective ways for people to get their opinions heard.
And why would you "hope" for that? And the review bombings is one thing (and stupid), but Sony forcing the Play Station network link is simply a PR move. Nothing else and players had no other option to push back on this than the reviews as they still want to play it at the end.
The link does literally NOTHING. At least if it would synchronize your progress with the Play Station version; it would be a pretty good reason to do it but it does not even do that.