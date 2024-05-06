By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Says Helldivers 2 on PC Will No Longer Require a PSN Account

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,425 Views

Following backlash from players, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PC version of Helldivers 2 will no longer require linking to a PlayStation Network account for new or current players.

"Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update," reads a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. "The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.

"We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans."

Sony last week announced PC players of Helldivers 2 will be required to link to a PlayStation Network (PSN) account in the coming days and weeks. However, there was

backlash from PC players with around 200,000 negative reviews on Steam in the last few days. One of the issues with the PSN requirement is there are a number of countries that have had Helldivers 2 available to purchase on Steam that do not have PSN available.

Valve has also been issuing refunds to players with hundreds of hours of hours players, despite the fact refunds on Steam generally require someone to have played less than two hours of a game. 

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8.

Leynos (1 hour ago)

Not praising Sony for something they should have done from Day 1.

KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Good to see them reverse course. People, you have the power!

G2ThaUNiT KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

Yeah, contrary to popular belief, you don't HAVE to go along with what corporations tell you to lol. Consumers have their rights.

KLAMarine G2ThaUNiT (33 minutes ago)

They have their wallets, most important of all.

darthv72 (21 minutes ago)

Wonder if they will still move forward with the PSN account requirement for Ghost of Tsushima? At the very least, have steam flag it and only sell to specific countries PSN is available to... so they dont end up with another shit show of selling the game beyond the scope of PSN support.

G2ThaUNiT darthv72 (18 minutes ago)

Just the multiplayer mode will require a PSN account. Single player you can just play regardless.

JuliusHackebeil (7 hours ago)

A success for democracy? Who knows

The Fury (7 hours ago)

What an odd few days. A few days of terrible press.

Hardstuck-Platinum (8 hours ago)
