Helldivers 2 Dev Talking With PlayStation Following PSN Requirement on PC Backlash

It was announced recently that PC players of Helldivers 2 will be required to link to a PlayStation Network (PSN) account in the coming days and weeks.

Following this announcement, there has been backlash from PC players with around 200,000 negative reviews on Steam in the last few days. One of the issues with the PSN requirement is there are a number of countries that have had Helldivers 2 available to purchase on Steam that do not have PSN available.

Valve has also been issuing refunds to players with hundreds of hours of hours players, despite the fact refunds on Steam generally require someone to have played less than two hours of a game.

SteamDB has reported Helldivers 2 is no longer purchasable in 177 countries where PSN is not available. Though, it is still available in some like the Baltics.

The CEO of Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Johan Pilestedt has issued a statement saying the studio is talking with PlayStation on a solution. However he does not have the final say as Sony Interactive Entertainment is the publisher.

"We are talking solutions with PlayStation, especially for non-PSN countries," Pilestedt. "Your voice has been heard, and I am doing everything I can to speak for the community - but I don't have the final say."

Pilestedt added, "I do have a part to play. I am not blameless in all of this - it was my decision to disable account linking at launch so that players could play the game. I did not ensure players were aware of the requirement and we didn't talk about it enough.

"We knew for about 6 months before launch that it would be mandatory for online PS titles."

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8.

