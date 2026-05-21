Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3 Announced for Switch 2 and PC - News

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Inti Creates has announced 2D action game, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3, for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the first look trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The third entry in the high-flying 2D action series, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3 sees Copen back in his home world facing a new threat. A mysterious girl appears before him, bringing warnings of otherworldly invaders known as “iX Bearers.” Featuring the same classic 2D action as the previous games, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3 ups the intensity with a new weapon: the twin energy swords, “Divide Edge.”

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 3 also brings unprecedented levels of character customization with the “Code Customizer” system, allowing you to build up Copen’s strengths as you see fit, provided you can manipulate the system to your benefit!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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