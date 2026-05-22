Cytus II Launches for Switch 2 and Switch in 2027 - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developers Esquadra and Rayark have announced the rhythm game, Cytus II, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2027.

The game first released for iOS and Android in January 2018.

View the Switch teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below

Over 18 million downloads worldwide: Cytus II, the ultimate rhythm game, is coming to home consoles

Originally created by Rayark, renowned for immersive soundtracks and striking, artistic visuals—showcased in previous games such as DEEMO and VOEZ—Cytus II, a pinnacle title among rhythm games, will finally be brought to Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the songs currently available on the mobile version, new songs and new characters will be added.

It is scheduled for release in 2027, the same year we celebrate the 10th anniversary of VOEZ which was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch.

More details to come.

A Wide Variety of Musical Genres and Difficulty Levels

The game includes over 500 songs across many genres created by Japanese and Taiwanese artists.

Difficulty options range from [Easy] and [Normal] to [Chaos], so players of all skill levels can enjoy the experience.

Controls

During performance, a “borderline” moves up and down the screen in sync with music’s rhythm, while notes emerge from the back of the screen.

Players earn points by tapping the screen exactly when a note lines up with the moving borderline.

The timing and pattern of the notes follow the song’s melody and beat, so gameplay feels like playing a musical instrument—successful play depends on tapping accurately in time with the music.

Storyline

In the far future, technology has redefined the internet—and life can seamlessly sync between the real world and virtual reality.

Within cyTus, a vast virtual internet space, a legendary DJ known as Æsir appeared seemingly out of nowhere. With each note, his music didn’t just play—it resonated deep within the audiences’ minds and souls.

Then, Æsir finally broke his silence. He announced he would be holding Æsir-FEST—a mega virtual concert that will bring together top global vocalists and world-famous DJs to perform.

The announcement spread instantly. The entire world started talking and asking the same question: Who is Æsir, really?

As the show drew near, history was made. One hour before Æsir-FEST, the previous world record for most simultaneous connections was shattered.

Millions across the globe waited in anticipation for Æsir to reveal himself…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles