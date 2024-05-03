Helldivers 2 to Start Requiring PC Players to Connect to a PlayStation Network Account - News

/ 740 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced PC players of Helldivers 2 will be required to link to a PlayStation Network Account in the coming days and weeks.

New Helldivers 2 players on Steam will be required to link a PSN account starting on May 6, while current players will see a mandatory login starting May 30 and will be required to have linked their Steam account to a PSN account by June 4.

"Due to technical issues at the launch of Helldivers 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional. That grace period will now expire. See details below in this post.

"Account linking plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games. This is our main way to protect players from griefing and abuse by enabling the banning of players that engage in that type of behaviour. It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal.



"As such, as of May 6th, all new Helldivers 2 players on Steam will be required to connect their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account. Current players on Steam will start to see the mandatory login from May 30th and will be required to have linked a Steam and PlayStation Network account by June 4th. PlayStation Network accounts are free and easy to set up using this link.

"We understand that while this may be an inconvenience to some of you, this step will help us to continue to build a community that you are all proud to be a part of."

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella recently stated that Sony launching Helldivers 2 on PlayStation 5 and PC on the same day has been a "massive, resounding success."

PC has been a huge part of the success of Helldivers II in the US," said Piscatella. "With PC, Helldivers II is already the 7th highest grossing Sony published game in history. Without PC it wouldn't currently rank among the top 20.

"And according to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, Helldivers II has ranked first in US MAU on Steam each month since launch (including April). Launching Helldivers II on both PlayStation and PC has been nothing short of a massive, resounding success."

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8.

Helldivers! An important message from our partner Playstation about account linking for PC players and its significance in providing player safety features.



Read the full message here: https://t.co/L1A9jv8yBf pic.twitter.com/q3eXKbtoNB — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) May 3, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles