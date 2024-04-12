Stellar Blade Gets Behind-the-Scenes Making of Video - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Shift Up have released the first episode in a new behind-the-scenes series of videos about the making of Stellar Blade.

View the behind-the-scenes video below:

Stellar Blade will launch for PlayStation 5 on April 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

