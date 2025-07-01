Xbox Game Pass Adds Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, and More - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Legend of Mana, Trials of Mana, Ultimate Chicken Horse, The Ascent, Minami Lanem, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, and High On Life.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library! Featuring epic, high-octane action moments set in the most beautifully hostile environments on earth, Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a cinematic survival action-adventure where you will join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding expedition.

Coming Soon

Legend of Mana (Console) – July 2

Now with Game Pass Standard

Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree in Legend of Mana. Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and complete quests in the vast world of Fa’Diel. Discover the classic title, remastered with a rearranged soundtrack, graphical improvements, and more!

Trials of Mana (Console) – July 2

Now with Game Pass Standard

Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the classic RPG. Experience the beloved adventure with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack, and a new episode, in addition to an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character levelling system plus more active battles!

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

A party platformer where you and your friends build the level as you play, placing deadly traps before trying to reach the end of the level. Play online or locally with your animal buddies and experiment with a wide variety of platforms in all sorts of strange locations to find new ways to mess with your friends.

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library, The Ascent is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

Minami Lane (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Welcome to Minami Lane! Build your own street in this tiny, cozy, casual management sim Minami Lane is a small, wholesome management game set on a Japanese-inspired street. Create and manage your own street, make sure everyone is happy, and watch the villagers live their lives!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum-shattering music, plus a whole lot more. Members can get up to 3-days early access starting July 8, including the Doom Slayer and The Revenant playable skaters, and more with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade.

High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

High On Life is returning to Game Pass! Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue, and partner with, charismatic guns to take down Garmantuous and his gang to save the world!

Celebrating One Million Retro Classics Players

We’ve got some exciting news for you. Retro Classics, our awesome collaboration with Antstream Arcade, keeps getting better. We’ve added a new batch of games recently for Game Pass members and want to share a big thanks to the more than 1 million players who have already checked out Retro Classics since launch!

So, what’s new? Check out these recently added gems:

Cosmic Commuter

Heart of China

Skiing

Solar Storm

Subterranea

Be on the lookout for new tournaments, community challenges, and even more games soon. Click here to learn all about Retro Classics.

DLC / Game Updates

Diablo IV: Sins of the Horadrim – Available today

Uncover the buried truth; the arcane magic of the Horadrim awaits – Discover new permanent Nightmare Dungeon updates and activities across Sanctuary, create unique spells, and prepare to face a familiar foe, Astaroth, with fresh fury in Diablo IV‘s new season: Sins of the Horadrim.

Palworld: Tides of Terraria – Available now

The long-awaited Palworld x Terraria update is out now bringing fishing, salvaging, bigger towns, Pal trust and much more! But beware, impending doom approaches…

In-Game Benefits

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members get access to these in-game benefits with your membership. Benefits can vary by game, region, and time.

Mecha Break: Mashmak Rocket Bundle (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – July 2

Kickstart your Mecha Break experience with the Mashmak Rocket Bundle, Exclusive Pilot Outfit, Exclusive Striker Paint, and Exclusive Insignia.

Splitgate 2: Meridian Obex Ace Skin – (Console and PC) – July 3

Splitgate 2 is the only free-to-play shooter with portals and an all-new arena/battle royale hybrid mode. This Ace character skin is designed with Xbox Green.

Asphalt Legends Unite: Exclusive Monthly Gift Bundle (Console and PC) – Available now

Unlock card packs, credits, and tokens! Obtain 10 Card Packs, 250 tokens, and 250,000 credits to upgrade your collection and take the lead on the track!

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Get even more game Perks with Game Pass Ultimate. Find them in the Game Pass section of your console, PC app, and mobile app — new Perks are added all the time.

3on3 Freestyle: Xclusive Play Package – Available now

Step onto the court in style with exclusive Xbox-only outfits, 50 Points to spend in-game, and 3 Random Platinum Card Packs to boost your character’s performance. Base game 3on3 FreeStyle included with this Perk.

EA Sports UFC 5: Heavyweight Icons Bundle – Available now

Step into the Octagon throwing haymakers with the Heavyweight Icons Bundle, available with your EA Play membership.

Leaving July 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in before they go or use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mafia Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Tchia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles