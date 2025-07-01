Donkey Kong Bananza Developer is 'Same Team as Super Mario Odyssey' - News

Nitnendo has confirmed the Donkey Kong Bananza developer is the "same team" that worked on Super Mario Odyssey.

"The development team of Donkey Kong Bananza is the same as for Super Mario Odyssey," a Nintendo representative told Eurogamer.

Donkey Kong Bananza will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.

Super Mario Odyssey released for the Nintendo Switch in October 2017 and has sold nearly 30 million units as of March 31, 2025.

