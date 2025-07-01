Dead Take to Star Baldur’s Gate 3's Neil Newbone and Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pocketpair Publishing and developer Surgent Studios announced the psychological horror game, Dead Take, will star Baldur’s Gate III's Neil Newbone and Final Fantasy XVI's Ben Starr in the lead voice acting roles.

"As actors in games and beyond, Neil, Ben, and I have leaned on each other through some extremely grueling times," said Dead Take director Abubakar Salim.

"In those moments, we exchanged some of the horror stories that built the foundations of this game. Not only do they bring considerable talent to the project, but they also helped create a space in which we could all be truly raw and honest. I can't wait for you to see the calibre of their performances in Dead Take."

View the trailer announcing Neil Newbone and Ben Starr in leading voice acting roles for the game below:

Dead Take will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles