WWE 2K25 Launches for Switch 2 on July 23

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced WWE 2K25 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23.

Th game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 14, 2025.

The Switch 2 version will include the open-world mode, The Island, which is currently only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

The Switch 2 version will be available in three editions:

Standard Edition - $69.99

Deadman Edition - $99.99 This edition celebrates the legendary Undertaker and contains the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, Wyatt Sicks Pack, Season Pass, and bonus Virtual Currency.

The Bloodline Edition - $129.99 Become Head of the Table with WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition. Celebrate Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s ruthless dominance of the WWE with the Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, WrestleMania 41 Pack, Season Pass, and more.

Pre-orders include the Wyatt Sicks Pack.

