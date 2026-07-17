Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

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Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has sold over three million units.

This figure is up from two million units sold as of July 10.

"Yo Ho Ho! More than 3 million copies sold across the seas," said Ubisoft.

"Special thanks to all of you for playing and sharing tall tales about your Caribbean adventures. Guess we'll have to keep the adventures going with New Game+ later on, mates."

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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