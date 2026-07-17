The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Sales Top 65 Million Units, Fallout 4 Tops 35 Million - Sales

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Bethesda Game Studios in an update post has provided updates sales and player counts for several of its titles.

The studio has revealed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has sold over 65 million units since its launch in November 2011 and Fallout 4 has sold over 35 million units since its November 2015 release.

Bethesda also revealed over the course of forty years that nearly half a billion people have played at least one of their games.

Lifetime player counts for two Bethesda games have also been revealed with Starfield topping 17 million players and Fallout Shelter surpassing 250 million players. Million of people also continue to play Fallout 76.

"Fallout 4, the most award-winning game in the franchise, just celebrated its 10-year anniversary and recently passed over 35 million copies sold, continuing to attract a new audience every year," said Bethesda.

The studio added, "Fallout 5 is currently in preproduction. The Elder Scrolls VI is our primary development focus today, with the majority of our team currently working on the next chapter of the franchise. With over 65 million copies sold, players are still exploring Skyrim 15 years later, but we know it’s been a very long wait for the sequel."

"With over 17 million players logging almost a billion hours to date, Starfield remains an important part of our future."

"Fallout Shelter continues to be the most popular way to experience Fallout on the go, with more than 250 million players."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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