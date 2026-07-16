Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced and More Debut on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 29K - Sales

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Rhythm Heaven Groove (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 126,073 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 12, 2026.

Magical Girl Witch Trials (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 21,283 units. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 17,152 units. Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 16,092 units.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger (NS2) debuted in sixth place with sales of 15,644 units. The Switch version debuted in eighth place with sales of 11,251 units.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok (NS2) debuted in seventh place with sales of 12,544 units. CRAZY CHA!N: Elpis no Kusari (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 9,874 units.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) is in third place with sales of 20,827 units and Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (NS) came in 10th place with sales of 8,917 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 28,755 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,394 units, the Switch 1 sold 8,712 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 157 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo, 07/02/26) – 126,073 (519,451) [NSW] Magical Girl Witch Trials (Acacia, 07/09/26) – 21,283 (New) [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 20,827 (1,457,949) [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft, 07/09/26) – 17,152 (New) [PS5] Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online (Bandai Namco, 07/09/26) – 16,092 (New) [SW2] Digimon Story: Time Stranger (Bandai Namco, 07/09/26) – 15,644 (New) [SW2] Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok (Cygames, 07/09/26) – 12,544 (New) [NSW] Digimon Story: Time Stranger (Bandai Namco, 07/09/26) – 11,251 (New) [NSW] CRAZY CHA!N: Elpis no Kusari (Idea Factory, 07/09/26) – 9,874 (New) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 8,917 (168,513)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 28,755 (6,026,931) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 10,657 (1,353,255) Switch OLED Model – 4,056 (9,607,157) Switch Lite – 4,040 (6,992,757) Switch – 616 (20,303,993) PlayStation 5 Pro – 473 (366,699) PlayStation 5 – 264 (5,921,490) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 109 (33,077) Xbox Series S – 33 (342,685) Xbox Series X – 15 (328,252)

Previous week - Week 27, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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