PlayStation's Bend Studio is Developing a AAA Live Service Game
Days Gone developer Bend Studio is developing a "AAA live service game," according to a job listing spotted by Game Rant.
"Sony Bend Studio, world-class creator of Days Gone, Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and Syphon Filter, is seeking outstanding talent to join our passionate and creative family in crafting our next high-profile AAA title," reads the job listing for a Lead Project Manager.
The job listing also requires "proven experience (5+ years) in project management within the gaming industry, a deep understanding of game development cycles, processes, and latest trends with an emphasis on live operations" and "hands-on game development experience in leadership roles shipping AAA live service games."
An extra plus for those applying to the job is "experience redefining studios from traditional 'boxed product' focused game development into live service development studios in a key leadership role."
The studio has been working on a new IP since at least June 2021 that is set to build on the open-world systems from Days Gone.
Bend Studio earlier this year in a response from a fan asking "How's that new IP going" said "We cooking." This isn't a lot to go on, but is a good sign they are hard at work on their next game.
Days Gone released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019 and for PC in May 2021.
I dislike hearing "games as a service"..... when I do, my expectations are drastically lowered. Just give me a good story and narrative driven game please!? does everything have to be a crappy online shooter?
So, they will be closed at some point then?
If their game isn't a succes, that's definitely an option yes. Sony is basically a one or two strike out publisher nowadays.
I hope this comment ages poorly, but mark my words: this is going to be the last game they ever develop.
Could be really well done, Helldivers 2 is live service and everyone and their dog loves it. People are just blinded by the label live service without leaving room for proper judgment.
I'm one of them... I much much rather have a "one an done" thats well made, than 10 online shooter multiplayer thingies, with GaaS tags on them.
Sigh. Hoping this one at least makes it to the finish line. TLOU and Spider-Man multiplayer game cancellations have me bummed. Not that I particularly care for live service games but they are series I cared about.
It was known a couple years ago that they were developing a single player game that would include multiplayer with live service elements.
Nothing here suggests that has changed.
Bend Studio says we have not made anything good since PS1. Why start now? Let's continue to be mid. Studio is done. Another round of layoffs incoming from Sony.