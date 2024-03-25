PlayStation's Bend Studio is Developing a AAA Live Service Game - News

Days Gone developer Bend Studio is developing a "AAA live service game," according to a job listing spotted by Game Rant.

"Sony Bend Studio, world-class creator of Days Gone, Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and Syphon Filter, is seeking outstanding talent to join our passionate and creative family in crafting our next high-profile AAA title," reads the job listing for a Lead Project Manager.

The job listing also requires "proven experience (5+ years) in project management within the gaming industry, a deep understanding of game development cycles, processes, and latest trends with an emphasis on live operations" and "hands-on game development experience in leadership roles shipping AAA live service games."

An extra plus for those applying to the job is "experience redefining studios from traditional 'boxed product' focused game development into live service development studios in a key leadership role."

The studio has been working on a new IP since at least June 2021 that is set to build on the open-world systems from Days Gone.

Bend Studio earlier this year in a response from a fan asking "How's that new IP going" said "We cooking." This isn't a lot to go on, but is a good sign they are hard at work on their next game.

Days Gone released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019 and for PC in May 2021.

