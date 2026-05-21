Inti Creates Announces Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - News

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Inti Creates has announced Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It will launch in 2026.

The Switch 2 version will include the Azure Striker Gunvolt GX additional story mode at launch, which will also release as DLC on the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced first released for PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam on July 24, 2025.

View the first look trailer below:

Read details on the Switch 2 version below:

Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced is a collection of three traditional 2D action platformers, Azure Striker Gunvolt (2014), Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (2016), and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (2022) together in one release, complete with all previously released downloadable content.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition adds not only support for high frame rate and resolution displays, but a new story mode called “Azure Striker Gunvolt GX.” Players will control a tag-team duo of Gunvolt and Copen with new weapons and abilities. It also features a new “Inspiration” system, encouraging players to swap between the two heroes at the right time to activate gameplay and score bonuses.

The “Azure Striker Gunvolt GX” story downloadable content is also planned for the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of the Trilogy Enhanced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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