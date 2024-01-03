Days Gone Developer Bend Studio on New IP: 'We Cooking' - News

posted 3 hours ago

PlayStation first-party developer, Bend Studio, most recent release was Days Gone for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019.

The studio has been working on a new IP since at least June 2021 that is set to build on the open-world systems from Days Gone. No other details on what the studio has been working on has yet to be announced.

Bend Studio in a response from a fan asking "How's that new IP going" said "We cooking." This isn't a lot to go on, but is a good sign they are hard at work on their next game.

We cooking — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) January 2, 2024

