PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for March 2024 Now Available

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics games for March 2024, which includes NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3, LEGO DC Supervillains, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for March 2024 are currently available until April 1, 2024 and include EA Sports F1 23 for the PS5 and PS4, Sifu for the PS5 and PS4, Hello Neighbor 2 for the PS5 and PS4, and Destiny 2: Witch Queen for the PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition | PS4, PS5

Play as your favorite NBA and WNBA teams in NBA 2K24, with fully up-to-date rosters and legendary historic teams. Showcase your deep arsenal of moves, with revamped interior defense and dribble combo controls for more rewarding and responsive skill-based gameplay. Grab your squad and enjoy pure, authentic hoops action across a variety of modes, including limitless personalized MyPlayer options in MyCareer. Collect an impressive array of legends and build your perfect line-up in MyTeam and more.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns | PS4, PS5

Fight alongside seasoned superheroes and supernatural warriors in this exciting tactical RPG. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe. Team up – and live among – the Midnight Suns, as you battle against demonic forces of the underworld to stop Lilith, Mother of Demons from resurrecting her master Chthon. Pushed to the brink, The Avengers team up with the Midnight Suns – Ghost Rider, Magik, Blade and Nico Minoru – to desperately revive the Hunter, a legendary hero and forsaken child to Lilith. In the face of fallen allies and the fate of the world at stake, it will be up to you to rise up against the darkness!

Resident Evil 3 | PS4, PS5

Relive the horrifying downfall of Raccoon City in a stunning reimagining of the 1999 survival horror classic. In the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events of Resident Evil 2, only you can help surviving S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine escape a city beset by a gruesome viral outbreak. But zombies aren’t the only threat out for your blood. The towering, near-indestructible bioweapon, Nemesis T-Type, is also on the hunt. This brutal monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to relentlessly pursue you across Raccoon City, meaning nowhere is truly safe.

LEGO DC Supervillains | PS4

It’s good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience within the DC universe, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to their counterparts, who have proclaimed themselves as the ‘Justice Syndicate’. It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of Earth’s new, strange, wannabe superheroes. Joined by renowned DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Harley Quinn, and countless others from the Injustice League, players will set out on an epic adventure.

Mystic Pillars: Remastered | PS5

Mystic Pillars is a unique blend of intriguing puzzles and an immersive storyline set in Ancient India. The game is a reimagination of the Indian traditional board game – “Ali Guli Mane” or the internationally known variant “Mancala”. Play as a mysterious traveller whose journey across the world lands you in the Kingdom of Zampi. Resolve the drought plaguing the once-prosperous Kingdom of Zampi by solving puzzles and destroying the magical pillars blocking the water. This remastered version presents the hand-drawn artwork in vivid 4K, and offers an improved UI and cutscene art. The game is greatly influenced and inspired by Hampi – a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Indian culture. Mystic Pillars is available in 21 languages and showcases lesser-known languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Catalan, etc. Experience the story with voiceovers in Kannada – an Indian language, or English.

Blood Bowl 3 | PS4, PS5

The iconic death sport returns with the new video game of fantasy football faithfully using the latest board game rules and new content. Crush your way to the top and leave your opponents in the graveyard, taking control of a team from 12 factions, each with its own unique characteristics. Create players; customize their appearance, emblems and armor; recruit cheerleaders and your coach; then compete in the fiercest competitions in the Old World. Enjoy a single player campaign or compete against other players online.

Super Neptunia RPG | PS4

This side-scrolling action RPG is set in a meta-world where gorgeous 2D rules supreme, leaving you to team up with three other goddesses to fight back in the name of 3D. Leap between platforms, explore dungeons and take on foes in turn-based battles. Change up your attack style by switching the leader of your four-strong party, then strengthen your Goddesses by utilizing Skills and Abilities that can be unlocked with weapons, armor, or accessories.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot* | PS5

Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in this action RPG based on the successful anime and manga series. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.

*The PS4 version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is already available on PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier | PS4, PS5

Jak and Daxter are back in an adventure that picks up the action where the previous trilogy left off. Whether battling Sky Pirates in a customizable aircraft or blasting Aeropans with the punishing Gunstaff, their journey will take them beyond the edge of the Brink – and into a war bigger than they could have imagined. Originally released for PSP, this enhanced version includes up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Cool Boarders | PS4, PS5

Experience the PS1 snowboarding racer, enhanced to include up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Carve, shred and catch air down five alpine tracks, choosing from 10 hardcore snowboards, each with its own unique attributes and design. Battle yourself for better runs using Ghost Data.

Gods Eater Burst | PS4, PS5

Aragami, unknown life-forms, have suddenly appeared. These predators eat and destroy everything in their path, including the homes of humans who are left helpless. In this dire situation, the biochemical organization, Fenrir, has succeeded in developing a bioweapon created from Aragami cells. This weapon is known as God Arc and is used by special warriors referred to as God Eaters. On the verge of extinction, humanity has now found the only means to fight back against the Aragami. Form teams of up to 4 players and cooperate to fight against the Aragami in this high-speed hunting action game.

Originally released for PSP, this enhanced version includes up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4

Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law in the classic courtroom adventure series. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection. Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself.

JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R

Charismatic heroes, a striking art style, and unforgettable catch phrases return in another installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Based on the All Star Battle system released in 2014, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R reinvigorates the gameplay experience with adjustments to the fighting tempo and the addition of hit stops and jump dashes. With new audio recordings from the animated series’ Part 6 voice actors, the full atmosphere of the internationally beloved anime is realized. Both fans of the original All Star Battle and newcomers will be able to enjoy the experience.

We are happy to announce that, starting April 1st, My Hero Academia Season 1 will be available on Sony Pictures Core to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members. Additionally, we are pleased to share that select series from Crunchyroll will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe via Sony Pictures Core in the following additional regions starting March 13th: Mexico, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and France. PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members have access to a curated catalog of 100 movies to watch on demand from Sony Pictures Core and curated content from Crunchyroll will be included.

