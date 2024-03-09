PlayStation Partner Deviation Games Has Shut Down - News

Update:

Deviation Games chief human resources and operations officer Kriste Stull has confirmed via LinkedIn the studio has shut down.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Deviation Games," said Stull. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to our entire team. Thank you for all your hard work, dedication, and contributions to Deviation; I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with each and every one of you.



"To the entire video game industry, we will be hosting a networking event, and we would love for any/all companies/studios hiring to participate. Please reach out to me directly if you are interested in attending.



"To all the Deviators out there, we will always cherish the memories we made together. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Go get 'em!"

Original article:

Deviation Games has reportedly shut down, according to employees on LinkedIn.

"After the closure of Deviation Games last Friday, I’m actively seeking Senior Character Artist roles!," said former Deviation Games Senior Character Artist via LinkedIn. "Looking forward to landing somewhere awesome."

Former Lead User Interface Engineer at Deviation Games Andrew Carroll on LinkedIn stated, "After the closure of Deviation Games last Friday, I find myself open to new opportunities again. I am especially sad as I had just joined the team and they are a fantastic group of individuals. Our time together was far too short."

Deviation Games has seemingly closed down, according to employee posts on LinkedIn:



▪️https://t.co/GzBvfVEaV8



▪️https://t.co/AokFIB3Ts7



The studio was formed by ex-Call of Duty and Treyarch developers and was working on an original AAA shooter in partnership with PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/P5BtqaCMIN — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) March 9, 2024

The studio signed a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment to develop a brand-new original IP. Co-founder Jason Blundell, the former co-studio head at Call of Duty developer Treyarch, who ended up leaving in September 2022.

Deviation Games was hit with layoffs in May 2023 with reports of as many as 90 employees being let go.

