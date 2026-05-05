Myst and Riven Remakes Launches May 19 for PS5 With PS VR2 Support, Riven Coming to Xbox Series - News

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Developer Cyan announced the remakes of Myst and Riven will launch for the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 support on May 19 for $34.99 each. Riven will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S on the same day.

Myst first released for Quest in December 2020, and for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store in August 2025. Riven first released for PC via Steam and GOG, Quest 2, and Quest 3 in June 2024.

Read details on the games below:

Flatscreen and PlayStation VR2 Play

Both Myst and Riven will support both flatscreen (2D) and PlayStation VR2 at launch. This was the toughest part of development for us—making sure the experience of players using either playstyle would shine. We brought over some lessons we learned from a release of a previous title of ours on PlayStation 5, Firmament (which also supported both 2D and VR), to help improve each playstyle—both in interactions, graphical fidelity, base render resolution, performance, and more. In turn, some of the lessons we learned from these new releases have also already been brought back into Firmament. We’re excited to see how players react to being able to experience Myst and Riven with their preferred play method.

Ray-Traced Reflections and Performance Mode

Myst and Riven will also support ray tracing through the display of ray-traced reflections (limited to flatscreen mode only). We’ve made sure that this support is included in our games on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. While ray-traced reflections are enabled, frame rate is limited to 30 frames per second to account for a smoother play experience while more time is spent on the render thread.

While ray-traced reflections are disabled (with screen-space reflections being used instead), each game’s frame rate is increased to 60 frames per second. Players have a choice in enabling ray-traced reflections by disabling the Performance Mode checkbox in the Display settings menu in each game, which will also subtly change the base render resolution of the game to accommodate for leveraging graphics vs. leveraging performance.

PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced features

We’re also happy to state that Myst and Riven are both officially PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced titles. This means a couple of things in our case—the first of which is an increase in graphical fidelity in each game’s flatscreen mode on PlayStation 5 Pro, including better view distance, foliage, textures, post-processing, and shading. Second, players in VR on PlayStation 5 Pro in both games will have better base render resolution when playing each game—and in Riven’s flatscreen mode, leaving the Performance Mode checkbox enabled will grant better base render resolution.

The games are taking advantage of tweaked implementations of Unreal Engine’s TSR, which allows us to use upscaling on both PlayStation 5 Pro and base PlayStation 5 in return for better graphics options.

Power Saver Mode support

Myst and Riven will also join the list of PlayStation 5 games with Power Saver support. Power Saver mode is a relatively new feature for PlayStation 5 that enables games to scale back performance to save on energy consumption (and therefore save on energy costs for many players). Both Myst and Riven support this new feature by decreasing each game’s base render resolution and forcing a fixed frame rate of 30 frames per second.

Delve Into Myst and Riven

The Cyan team worked hard to make sure that these from-the-ground-up remakes of Myst and Riven take advantage of plenty of PlayStation 5 features, especially for PlayStation 5 Pro. Whether you’re playing from the comfort of your couch with a DualSense wireless controller in flatscreen mode, or enjoying our games up-close and personal in PlayStation VR2, we think you’ll be in for quite a treat. We appreciate everyone’s support of our studio and hope to keep making great games for another 40 years!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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