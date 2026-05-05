New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Makes Leadership Changes - News

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In February of this year Xbox boss Phil Spencer retired and Xbox President Sarah Bond resigned. Asha Sharma has brought on as the new head of Xbox, while Matt Booty was promoted to Chief Content Officer.

Sharma in a memo sent to Xbox employees seen by The Verge has announced several changes in leadership roles at Xbox.

Jason Ronald, vice president of next gen, is getting a promotion as Sharma stated, "On hardware, we are elevating Jason Ronald, accountable for Project Helix, and our platform." Jason Beaumont will also now "lead the product and serve as interim head of engineering."

Jared Palmer, who previously worked with Sharma in Microsoft's CoreAI division, is joining Xbox as the VP of engineering and a technical advisor to Sharma. Palmer will work "directly with me on our most complex product and engineering problems, with a focus on developer tooling, taste, and infrastructure."

Tim Allen, the former Microsoft CoreAI VP of design and GitHub’s senior VP of design and research, is joining Xbox to lead design. Sharma says this is the "first time bringing together product design, design engineering, research, and creative with a fan-first focus."

Jonathan McKay, the former head of growth at Microsoft’s CoreAI division, is also joining the teram at Xbox to lead growth, data platform, and analytics.Evan Chaki, the former general manager in CoreAI, is joining a new team at Xbox that will "lead a forward-deployed engineering group focused on removing repetitive work, simplifying development, and improving how we operate."

As far as people leaving Xbox, Roanne Sones, the corporate vice president of Xbox devices and ecosystem, will be "taking a leave of absence after this summer and will be staying on as an advisor." Sones used to report to Bond and worked on launching the ROG Xbox Ally PC handhelds.

Kevin Gammill, the corporate vice president of Xbox user experience, has decided to leave Microsoft. "He has dedicated more than 15 years to Xbox and will support the transition," said Sharma. "I’m grateful for his leadership and everything he has built here."

"This is an important time for Xbox," said Sharma. "Our goal with this change is simple: build a platform that is affordable, personal, and open by staying close to the work and the people we serve. We will continue to add the capabilities needed to get there."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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