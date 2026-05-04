Take-Two CEO Explains Why Grand Theft Auto VI is Not Launching on PC Day One - News

/ 484 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with Bloomberg has explained why Grand Theft Auto VI is not launching on PC day one.

He stated when he first started working at Take-Two in 2007 a PC release only counted for five percent of sales for their NBA 2K series. "Now with regard to a big title, PC can be 45, 50% of the sales," he said.

The reason Grand Theft Auto VI is launching first on consoles, is because it where most "core" gamers are.

"Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core," Zelnick said. "Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers."

He added the marketing deal with PlayStation has nothing to do with skipping PC.

"No," he said. "I mean, historically Rockstar's gone to console first."

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles