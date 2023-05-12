PlayStation Partner Deviation Games Hit With 'Major Layoffs' - News

Deviation Games, who partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment on an original IP, has been hit with layoffs.

Several employees at the studio have announced on social media they have been laid off and are now looking for work. Sources have told VideoGamesChronicle that as many as 90 employees at Deviation Games have been laid off.

"A bunch of my colleagues and friends were laid off from Deviation Games today," said Principal Technical Artist at Deviation Games Christopher Berry in a LinkedIn post stated. "If any recruiters have open positions please consider hiring some of these wickedly talented folks!"

Former Associate Producer at Deviation Games Jared B. via LinkedIn stated, "Unfortunately I was affected by the layoffs today at Deviation Games. I am looking for roles in Production immediately."

"I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support," said former Senior Outsource Specialist at Deviation Games Josh Farmer via LinkedIn. "Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer."

He continued, "Respect to Deviation Games and those who are impacted by the layoffs. Best of luck to everyone. It’s been an awesome 2 years with deviation and I’m sorry to see this happen to the studio and team."

Former Deviation Games Producer Aaron Gray via LinkedIn revealed he has also been laid off.

"Unfortunately my time at Deviation Games has come to an end as I was caught up in a major layoff," said Gray. "Thank you to Deviation Games for the opportunity and all those I worked with. Hope to run into you again in the future! In the meantime, I am now looking for Production roles in the gaming industry."

The co-founder and Chief creative officer Jason Blundell had left the studio in September 2022. Blundell was the former co-studio head at Call of Duty developer Treyarch. He was a lead creator on the popular Zombies mode in Call of Duty mode before he left the studio in 2020.

