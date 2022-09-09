PlayStation Partner Deviation Games Co-Founder Leaves Studio - News

/ 445 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Deviation Games in a statement via Twitter announced its co-founder and Chief creative officer Jason Blundell has left the studio that is currently working on an original IP in partnership with PlayStation.

Blundell was the former co-studio head at Call of Duty developer Treyarch. He was a lead creator on the popular Zombies mode in Call of Duty mode before he left the studio in 2020.

Following Blundell's departure, Deviation Games will continue to be led by fellow co-founder and CEO Dave Anthony, who has also been a Game Director for the past year.

Louis Castle, a co-founder of Command and Conquer developer Westwood Studios, has joined Deviation Games as the Senior Vice President of Development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles