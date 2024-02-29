Rumor: Embracer Close to Selling off Borderlands Studio Gearbox - News

Embracer Group acquired Borderlands developer, The Gearbox Entertainment Company, in early 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Following a report that Embracer is selling Saber Interactive to private investors in a deal that is worth up to $500 million, it appears Gearbox might be the next company under Embracer to be sold off.

Gearbox CEO and co-founder Randy Pitchford told employees in a meeting earlier this week that a decision has been made regarding the future of the studio, according to sources who spoke with Kotaku.

Pitchford previously told employees at Gearbox there were three options: stay with Embracer, sell to someone else, or finance a buyout and become independent again. The sources state Gearbox has decided to sell and "a deal is in the late stages of being finalized."

"I’m delighted that what we might be up to is interesting enough to people that you want to make a story about us for your readers," Pitchford told Kotaku in a statement. "I’m honored and humbled that our company is a topic of rumor, speculation, and discussion. As always, we will be thrilled to share whenever we have projects to announce or news to share as we work hard towards our mission to entertain the world."

Embracer has been struggling ever since a $2 billion partnership with a gaming group backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund fell through. The company has cancelled 29 unannounced games from July to December 2023 and has laid off around 1,400 employees as part of an ongoing restructure.

As of December, Embracer had 132 video game studios, down from 139 in June. It is also working with 50 external studios, which is down from 59. Of the around 1,400 employees laid off this includes 871 internal game developers, 252 internal non-developers, and 264 external developers.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who first reported on Embracer selling Saber, was asked if Gearbox was the next studio to be sold off and he told them to "stay tuned." This is possibly hinting what the sources told Kotaku are accurate.

Stay tuned — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 29, 2024

