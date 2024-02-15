Embracer Cancelled 29 Unannounced Games From July to December, Laid Off 1,400 Employees - News

Embracer Group announced it cancelled 29 unannounced games from July to December 2023 and has laid off around 1,400 employees as part of an ongoing restructure.

As of December, Embracer had 132 video game studios, down from 139 in June. It is also working with 50 external studios, which is down from 59.

Of the around 1,400 employees laid off this includes 871 internal game developers, 252 internal non-developers, and 264 external developers.

"As part of the restructuring program, Embracer still has a few larger structured divestment processes ongoing that could strengthen our balance sheet and further reduce capex," said Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors.

"Processes are in mature stages. It’s important to add that certain companies might initiate restructuring before any divestment is announced."

Embracer has shut down Saints Row developer Volition and TimeSplitters studio Free Radical Design, as well as laying off employees at multiple studios including Gearbox Publishing, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and many more.

