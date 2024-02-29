Report: Embracer Selling Saber in a Deal Worth Up to $500 Million - News

/ 373 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Embracer Group is selling one its largest subsidiaries, Saber Interactive, according to a person familiar with the transaction who spoke with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Saber Interactive is being sold to a group of private investors in a deal that is worth up to $500 million. Saber will become a privately owned company with around 3,500 employees, according to the source.

The company will continue to develop the remake of Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic and the deal is said to include the option for Saber to bring along multiple Embracer subsidiaries.

Subsidiaries currently under Saber includes 3D Realms, 4A Games, Aspyr Media, New World Interactive, Slipgate Ironworks, Tripwire Interactive, and many more.

Embracer has been struggling ever since a $2 billion partnership with a gaming group backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund fell through. The company has cancelled 29 unannounced games from July to December 2023 and has laid off around 1,400 employees as part of an ongoing restructure.

As of December, Embracer had 132 video game studios, down from 139 in June. It is also working with 50 external studios, which is down from 59. Of the around 1,400 employees laid off this includes 871 internal game developers, 252 internal non-developers, and 264 external developers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles