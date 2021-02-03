Embracer Group Acquires Gearbox in Deal Worth Up to $1.3 Billion - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 941 Views
Embracer Group announced it will acquire Borderlands developer, The Gearbox Entertainment Company, in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion.
The deal is expected to close within the next three months and once that happens The Gearbox Entertainment Company will be the seventh operating group of Embracer Group. Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford will continue to lead the developer, and Pitchford and Gearbox employees will become significant shareholders in Embracer Group.
The merger will allow for collaboration within Embracer Group when it comes to development, publishing, IPs, and more. It also opens up for more mergers and acquisitions in North America.
"Gearbox is arguably one of the most creative and valuable independent developers in the world," said Embracer Group founder and CEO Lars Wingefors. "We believe that the resources offered by Embracer will position Gearbox for continued significant growth in the years to come."
Randy Pitchford added, "Lars’ vision of Embracer as an allied partner group committed to fueling and accelerating the ambitions of a series of decentralized, successful entrepreneurial member companies while magnifying the collective value and advantages of diversification across the entire group is the most brilliant strategy and design for short, medium, and long-term success in this industry that I have worked in during 30 years.
"The feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not merely a stimulant for the talent of our employee-owned company, but a propellent for the exciting future we have planned."
In just a few years Embracer group has gone from one of the smallest gaming companies to one of the largest. Studios and IP's under their banner now include Gearbox (Borderlands, Brothers in Arms, Duke Nukem, Homeworld), Volition (Saints Row, Red Faction), 4A (Metro), New World (Insurgency), Dambuster (Dead Island), Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior), Warhorse (Kingdom Come), Coffee Stain (Goat Simulator), Milestone (Moto GP), Airship Syndicate (Darksiders), and dozens more.
Also THQ Nordic is another subsidiary of Embracer, and that consists of over a dozen game developers. Some of the IPs it owns include Wreckfest, FlatOut, Remnant: From the Ashes, the Risen series, SpongeBob, The Guild, MX vs. ATV, Biomutant, Magicka, and dozens of others.
Just to clarify, they don't own Borderlands, Duke or Brothers in Arms.
They got some pretty solid IPs, a lot of b-tier stuff in my opinion. I see potential but its been years and they aren't putting out much impressive content.
I know for sure that Gearbox owns Duke Nukem and Brothers in Arms, so now that Embracer is merging with Gearbox, Embracer will own them. Borderlands ownership has been a matter of much debate for awhile, nobody is really sure if Gearbox or Take-Two owns Borderlands.
Okay, doing a little research I was wrong about Duke and Brothers in Arms. However, I am still doubtful they own Borderlands. But I wouldn't be entirely surprised if they do. If so, being sold for over a billion makes sense.
Metro isn't b-tier for sure. Also I like how you come in here to clarify something that may be not be true. Nothing suggest Take 2 owns the Borderlands IP at all.
I didn't say everything they put out was b-tier. I chose my words carefully because I knew people would find that exception. Hence, I am right.
Wow, had no idea they were that big, I'm looking forward to a kingdom come sequel!
Never even heard of "Embracer Group" before.
Are they one of those Chinese companies?
No , they are a Swedish group. In just a few short years, they have gone from one of the smallest gaming companies to one of the largest. They started their huge growth by acquiring the remnants of THQ in an auction, and from there went on to buy dozens of studios and IP's, including many AAA studios. See my other comment on the thread for a partial list of what they own now.
No, Nordic games bought THQ.
No idea who these folk are. Sound like something out of a JRPG or something.
This is Nordic Games. They rebranded in 2016 to THQ Nordic AB, and in 2019 from THQ Nordic AB to Embracer Group.
Embracer is the renamed publishing part of Nordic Games: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embracer_Group
So odd to think that in this global pandemic while the entertainment industry (or should I say music venues and films) are crumbling, gaming is leading to some huge money spending buy outs.