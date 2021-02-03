Embracer Group Acquires Gearbox in Deal Worth Up to $1.3 Billion - News

Embracer Group announced it will acquire Borderlands developer, The Gearbox Entertainment Company, in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion.

The deal is expected to close within the next three months and once that happens The Gearbox Entertainment Company will be the seventh operating group of Embracer Group. Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford will continue to lead the developer, and Pitchford and Gearbox employees will become significant shareholders in Embracer Group.

The merger will allow for collaboration within Embracer Group when it comes to development, publishing, IPs, and more. It also opens up for more mergers and acquisitions in North America.

"Gearbox is arguably one of the most creative and valuable independent developers in the world," said Embracer Group founder and CEO Lars Wingefors. "We believe that the resources offered by Embracer will position Gearbox for continued significant growth in the years to come."

Randy Pitchford added, "Lars’ vision of Embracer as an allied partner group committed to fueling and accelerating the ambitions of a series of decentralized, successful entrepreneurial member companies while magnifying the collective value and advantages of diversification across the entire group is the most brilliant strategy and design for short, medium, and long-term success in this industry that I have worked in during 30 years.

"The feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not merely a stimulant for the talent of our employee-owned company, but a propellent for the exciting future we have planned."

