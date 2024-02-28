The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Tops 1.1 Million Units Sold and 4.5 Million Players on Xbox Game Pass - Sales

Publisher Gun Interactive and developer Sumo Nottingham announced the asymmetrical horror game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, has sold 1.1 million units worldwide and surpassed 4.5 million players on Xbox Game Pass. The game has also topped 5.6 million total players.

"Over 1 million units of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre sold!," reads a tweet from the official Twitter account for the game. "To all 5.6 million players who stepped into Texas, thank you for sharing this unique horror experience with us!"

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in August 2023.

Read details on the game below:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Please visit the Community Hub page for additional information as it becomes available.

Welcome to the Family

Gun set out to once again put players in control of some of the most notorious names in horror. This time around, we brought the whole family.

The Art of Authenticity

Authenticity is a vital part of what we do here at Gun. But that authenticity runs deeper than just Hero Art. For The Texas Chain Saw Massacre we didn’t just recreate locations and characters, we recreated a whole time and place in Texas.

Conceptual Sound –

Crafting an updated and inspired game score based off the iconic sound design of the 1974 original film would be no simple task. Have a quick read on how Gun approached this and the haunted noise box that became a major part of the score.

