Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has debuted in second place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 4, 2024.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 this week. Persona 3 Reload debuted in third place and Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash debuted in ninth place.

Tekken 8 in it second week remained in first place, while Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth fell out of the top 10 in its second week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up one spot to fourth place and EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to fifth place. Madden NFL 24 is in sixth place and Hogwarts Legacy is in seventh place.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in eighth place and The Last of Us Part II Remastered is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Tekken 8 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - NEW Persona 3 Reload - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Hogwarts Legacy Halo: The Master Chief Collection Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash - NEW The Last of Us Part II Remastered

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

