Pokemon Scarlet / Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2 Gets Details and Trailer - News

/ 647 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer and details for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet / Violet.

View the new trailer below:

Read the latest details below:

Once players progress far enough in their adventure in “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk,” they’ll be able to use a device called the Synchro Machine to see the world through the eyes of their Pokemon. While synchronized with one of their Pokemon, they can move around and battle wild Pokemon—a fresh new way to play the game. It appears that this device is still a prototype. Players can use it once they’ve helped a scientist in the Terarium with her research.

The Power of Flight

The Legendary Pokemon Koraidon or Miraidon will gain the power to fly for the first time when Trainers take on the Elite Trial set by Amarys of the BB League Elite Four. While this power is at first believed to be only temporarily imparted, it can apparently be made permanent, allowing Koraidon and Miraidon to fly at any time—but only once players have made it far enough in their adventure. Trainers will be able to fly wherever they please with their Legendary Pokemon and enjoy the sense of freedom that only an open world can provide.

Legendary Pokemon

After completing the main story of “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk,” Trainers can meet a curious character named Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy. By completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in the Terarium, Trainers can earn snacks from Snacksworth that will allow them to encounter certain Legendary Pokemon from throughout the series back in the Paldea region. He’ll also share his extensive knowledge about these Pokemon with Trainers—as well as tall tales of his own heroic encounters with them.

Pokémon Scarlet / Violet is available for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles